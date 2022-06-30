Sonya Deville On If She’s Experienced Any Negativity In WWE Over Her Sexuality

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Sonya Deville spoke about her experience in WWE as an LGBTQ wrester and if she ever experienced any negativity over it. Deville has been open about her sexuality since coming out on an episode of Tough Enough.

She said: “I think I’m the first openly out female in the WWE. I know Darren Young was an out male before me and he certainly, you know, shared his story and laid some groundwork for me. I think the environment has changed a lot and I’ve never had any negative experiences backstage or within the company, I can honestly say.“