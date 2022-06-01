Sonya Deville Praises Mandy Rose’s Work in WWE NXT 2.0, Says Rose Is Coming Into Her Own

– During an interview with the Under The Ring Podcast, WWE Superstar Sonya Deville praised the work her former tag team partner Mandy Rose is currently doing in NXT 2.0. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Deville on how Mandy Rose has come into her own: “I love just seeing someone come into their prime and come into their own … She went down there and she took an opportunity and made the absolute most out of it. She’s a star, she looks like a star. She’s getting the reps down there and she’s just killing it.”

On Mandy Rose’s work ethic: “We all are so different, we bring such different things to the table, and Mandy is just very talented in a lot of ways. And admirable as a person as well, her work ethic and what she puts into this. So, it’s super cool to see her kind of flourishing … Mandy’s killing it.”

Sonya Deville on her storyline with Otis and Mandy Rose: “It was definitely the highlight storyline of my career. It was so real and so personal, and I got to do it with my best friend and my sister, and we were so in it … We kind of just took the ball and ran with it, and did what we could with it, and made the most out of it.”