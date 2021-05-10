Sonya Deville’s Protection Order Extended Against Attempted Kidnapper

Sonya Deville’s restraining order against the man who allegedly attempted to kidnap her has been extended. Wrestling Inc reports that the temporary protection order against the man accused of stalking her and attempting to kidnap her from her home in August of last year was extended at a hearing that took place last Thursday.

Deville was granted the protection order against the man prohibiting him from “commit[ting], or cause any other person to commit, any acts of stalking against Petitioner, including stalking, cyber-stalking, aggravated stalking, or any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death. Respondent shall not commit any other violation of this injunction through an intentional unlawful threat, word, or act to do violence to Petitioner.”

He remains incarcerated in Tampa, Florida, but the order prevents him from going near Deville’s home, vehicles, or any places frequented by her, members of her family, or those closely associated with her. He is also prevented from using or possessing firearms or ammunition. There is a competency hearing that took place today to determine if he’s fit to stand trial, but the results aren’t yet known. The next hearing on the order of protection is set for October 7th at 9 AM ET.