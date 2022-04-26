Sonya Deville To Represent WWE At West Hollywood Pride Parade in Los Angeles

Sonya Deville has revealed that she will be part of the West Hollywood Pride Parade in Los Angeles in June. Deville, who previously represented WWE at New York World Pride and Fort Lauderdale Pride Parade, appeared on the Pat McAfee show recently and said that she will be participating in the parade during Pride Month.

“Pride month is coming up and I am participating in the West Hollywood Pride Parade, which I’m super excited about,” Deville said (per Fightful). “I’m representing WWE as the first openly gay female. We are going to have a float, or an exotic car of some sort, in the LA Pride Parade this year.”

Deville was asked about the significance of the parades and said, “It’s camaraderie, visibility, being with WWE and representing WWE in a parade like this is showing so many people who grow up wanting to be wrestlers or just watch wrestling, ‘Hey, you’re welcome here and you’re represented and loved,’ not just be me, but by the entire company, we support you. It’s big messaging for the company and I’m glad to be there and pioneer it and talk about it and celebrate.”

Parades have been a part of Pride Month since the tradition began in June of 1970 in Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles as protest marches to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York, which is the event that helped galvanize the queer community into the fight for LGBTQ rights.