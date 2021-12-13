Sonya Deville Says She Almost Appeared At 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

In an interview with TalkSport, Sonya Deville said that before her current on-screen role as a ‘WWE official’, there had been talks of her wrestling at the Royal Rumble. Here are highlights:

On who she wants to wrestle at Wrestlemania: “I’ve yet to have my singles match at WrestleMania and that’s obviously a goal of mine in the near future. There’s so many scenarios that I would love. I’ve always said that I would love to face Becky Lynch because I just think the dichatomy of her character and my character would be so cool. There would be a lot of large energy in the room and I think that would be a really cool matchup. I haven’t had many televised moments with Asuka and we have great chemistry in the ring that’s really different, so I’d love to do something with her. Sasha Banks, I think her character is so evolved and so deep that I look forward to the day we can exchange words and also physicality, I think that story would write itself. So many that I’m leaving off the list, but those would be a couple of my favorites right now.”

On almost appearing at the Royal Rumble: “Yeah [the Royal Rumble was discussed]. There was a lot of different ideas when I first came back but ultimately, it came down to a decision that was made that I had something to do with. I was basically in Vince’s [McMahon] office and we were kind of just throwing ideas out and I had mentioned I had a three-piece suit that I wanted to wear on TV. I kind of wanted to start incorporating this boss suit look into my character, whatever they may mean. He kind of just started thinking. He was looking and I could tell his wheels were spinning and he said ‘Do you have the suit on you?’ I said ‘No, it’s at my hotel.’ He said ‘Alright, well get someone to go get it.’ And that’s when I wore the suit and walked down the hallway [for my return]. He’s just so genius and so creative. He just saw something that day when we had that small conversation that’s just unraveled this potential story and character and that’s where we’ve gone with it.”

On working with Vince McMahon: “We’ve developed a really great relationship over the past few years. I’ve gone to him with things and ideas a lot and he’s always so supportive and receptive of what I want to do. The thing with Vince is, if you’re passionate about something and you go in there and you’re like ‘hey, I’m going to kill this, just give me the opportunity,’ he’ll give it to you. Just when you get it, don’t mess it up! That’s the type of boss he is. I went to him a few years ago and said ‘hey, let me show you I can talk on the mic the same way I can punch people in the face.’ He was like ‘OK’ and that’s when we got the Mandy promo in the Performance Center. It was like 7 minutes long, but prior to that I’d never really had the mic.”