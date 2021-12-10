Sonya Deville Recalls Vince McMahon Changing The Course of Her Comeback, Talks Working With Vince

Sonya Deville is in a position of on-screen power in WWE, and she discussed how that change in her character came about through Vince McMahon in a new interview. Deville spoke with Metro in the UK and you can see some highlights below:

On how her comeback plans changed: “I had an idea and it kind of fell through and it kind of organically transitioned into this. It was actually a conversation with Vince where I was in his office, we were talking about how I was gonna re-debut and I just kind of mentioned to him that I had these three-piece suits that I’d been waiting to wear on TV, and that I thought a cool part of my character could be that I rock lady suits and I’m kind of a bad B, and I could be a boss. I wasn’t speaking literally, but he kind of sat there and envisioned what I was saying with the suits. He was like, “Do you have one on you?” I was like, “Yeah, I have my all-black one but it’s at my hotel.”

“He’s like, “We’ll send someone to go get it!” Next thing you know, I was walking down the hallway in a three-piece suit. I didn’t know where it was going, and it just organically evolved from there. But I think he’s so genius and so creative that I think me saying I wanted to wear suits, the wheels started spinning and this is where we ended up!’

On her conversations with McMahon: “We’ve had some conversations, and I actually got to work with him a lot in those backstage segments a couple of weeks back. They were super cool, I was like, “Oh my God, I’m in Vince McMahon’s office right now, on TV, in a segment!” So that was really surreal and cool. He’s always been so supportive of me and what I’ve wanted to do, so when we kind of transitioned me into this role, it made sense for a lot of us. It was like, this fits, this works.:

On working with Vince backstage: “He’s been so helpful on my journey and helped me achieve so many life goals, and get so many opportunities. Vince is the kind of guy, if you have passion for this business and you’re willing to grab the brass ring, so to speak – not to sound cliche – he’s willing to give it to you. Just deliver when you get that opportunity!”

On her character’s development: “I think Sonya’s always had that other side to her where she can do a lot more than just fight. I think I showed that over two summers ago in the whole thing with Mandy and Otis and Dolph. So I think it’s just been really fun to explore that other side. Working alongside Adam and having that dichotomy, I think it really helped both of us. I think it was a cool interaction that gives the role a lot of layers, it allowed me to show a different side to me that the fans really haven’t seen before.”