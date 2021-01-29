Sonya Deville’s Restraining Order Against Stalker Extended During Hearing

Sonya Deville’s restraining order against the deranged fan accused of trying to kidnap her was extended during a hearing today. Heel By Nature reports that a hearing in the stalker’s case was held on Thursday morning in Hillsborough County in Florida and Deville’s protection order was extended for a third time.

The man is charged with third degree aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, armed kidnapping for reward or hostage, and second degree criminal mischief and faces potential life in prison if convicted on all counts. Prosecutors claim that man has been stalking Deville for years through social media.

A new hearing was scheduled in the case for May 6th at 9 AM ET. There are several dispositions set in the coming weeks including one with Deville and Mandy Rose on February 3rd and ones with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office officers on February 18th and March 17th. The man’s next court hearing is set for February 25th and he remains in custody at Hillsborough County Jail.