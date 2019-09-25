Southside Wrestling Claims WWE Pulled Talent From Their Show

Southside Wrestling Entertainment posted a statement to Facebook announcing that WWE has pulled NXT UK talents Kay Lee Ray, El Ligero, Joseph Conners, and Ilja Dragonov from their upcoming ninth anniversary show on October 26.

They wrote:

WWE PULL TALENT FROM 9AS

It is with much sadness to announce that WWE have pulled all announced and unannounced talent from our final show.

We asked permission in advance and accepted all conditions . We have spent a small fortune on posters / flyers / banners for the show which are now unusable.

El Ligero and Joseph Conners are possibly the two biggest stars in our 9 year history and Kay Lee Ray built the womens division on her back. With out any of the 3 of them Southside would never have gotton so big with all 3 regulary giving world class matches to the fans.

It also means Brady Philips misses out on a personnal dream match with Dragonov and that former tag champion Xia Brookside and Southside regular Saxon Huxley will also not be able to compete.

Although this is business we have personally taken this badly. 9as was our goodbye and we wanted to say it with the stars who made us what we are , our previous champions and most importantly our close friends.

Sorry guys , we hate this

This is also going to be the last show for the promotion before Revolution Pro Wrestling takes over.