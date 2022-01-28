UPDATEDx2: More Spoilers For Entrants In Women’s Royal Rumble

UPDATE 2: We can add yet another spoiler for the women’s Royal Rumble match. According to PWInsider, WWE alumna Aksana will be part of the match and is in St. Louis.

Aksana was last seen in WWE in 2014 and worked for the company from a 2009 development deal until her release. She has made a couple of convention appearances but hasn’t competed in the ring since her release from the company.

UPDATE: Another spoiler is out for a planned surprise appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble match. PWInsider reports that Melina Perez is in St. Louis and will be competing in the women’s match.

Melina, a former WWE Women’s Champion and Divas Champion, has cameoed a few times on WWE in the years since her release. She has been competing mostly for the NWA in the past couple of years, though she also worked a storyline in Impact Wrestling as well. This would be her first match in WWE since 2011.

ORIGINAL: A new report has a spoiler on an entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match at this weekend’s WWE PPV. PWInsider reports that Ariane Andrew, aka Cameron, is in St. Louis and is scheduled to be part of the women’s Rumble match.

Andrew has not appeared for WWE since being released in May of 2016, though she made several appearances for AEW in 2020.