Spoiler On New Match For WWE Elimination Chamber
February 11, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has a spoiler regarding a match to be added to WWE Elimination Chamber. Fightful Select reports that according to plans for tonight’s Smackdown taping, next week’s show will open with a segment to set up a women’s tag team match that will see Ronda Rousey and Naomi take on Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at the show.
As always, the “subject to change” caveat applies until the taping is complete and the segment announced. Rousey is set to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 for the latter’s Smackdown Women’s Championship.
