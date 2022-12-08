News On The Future Of The Gentleman Villain William Regal Podcast

Today was abuzz with news about William Regal’s exit from All Elite Wrestling. After Tony Khan confirmed Mr. Regal’s release in his media call Wednesday afternoon, a segment than aired on Dynamite — a seemingly “final” message from Regal to the Blackpool Combat Club. Now, just hours later, the fate of Regal’s “Gentleman Villain” podcast had been revealed. Co-host Matt Koon had this to say:

“Mr. Regal’s no longer doing the podcast. We have three episodes left this is one of them. Next week we have something very special because Mr. Regal sent me an email sometime ago. This email was something he made awhile ago called the do’s and don’ts of professional wrestling. It’s a list, it’s a long list of things wrestlers should do and shouldn’t do. With a guest next week, I’m going to talk about that. The following week, we are going to give a little preview into the new podcast with someone big in the wrestling world. A current person who is going to have a podcast on ad free shows / podcast heat. We’re not saying who it is yet.”

