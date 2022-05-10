Spoiler On Return Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has a spoiler for a return set to take place on tonight’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that Alexa Bliss is set to return tonight and as of this afternoon, she was set to compete against Sonya Deville.

Bliss has been off TV since Elimination Chamber after having appeared in several vignettes teasing her return. Fightful reports that Bliss had expressed her frustration around the lack of creative for her character, and even told Vince McMahon that directly.