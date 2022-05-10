wrestling / News
Spoiler On Return Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
May 9, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has a spoiler for a return set to take place on tonight’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that Alexa Bliss is set to return tonight and as of this afternoon, she was set to compete against Sonya Deville.
Bliss has been off TV since Elimination Chamber after having appeared in several vignettes teasing her return. Fightful reports that Bliss had expressed her frustration around the lack of creative for her character, and even told Vince McMahon that directly.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Reason For Charlotte Flair Injury Angle At Wrestlemania Backlash
- Update on Charlotte Flair Following WrestleMania Backlash
- Mandy Rose, Maryse Dressing Up for NFL Draft, Becky Lynch Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Dana White Recalls Vince McMahon Berating Him Over Text After Meeting With US President