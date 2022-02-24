wrestling / News
Spoilers From AEW Dark: Elevation Taping
February 23, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
*Jay Lethal defeated Jora (managed by Matt Hardy)
*Red Velvet defeated Skye Blue
*Kazarian defeated Alan Angels
*Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura & Diamante defeated three opponents, attacking them before they were announced.
*Lance Archer defeated Fuego Del Sol
*Leyla Hirsh defeated Willow Nightingale
*Dark Order’s Stu Grayson and Evil Uno defeated Chaos Project
