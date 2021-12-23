wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

December 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW taped matches for the special Christmas Day episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission. Jungle Boy got a loud pop here.

* Hook defeated Bear Bronson by submission. Hook also received a massive pop from the crowd.

* Kris Statlander defeated Leyla Hirsch by submission.

* Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara to become the new AEW TNT Champion. Rhodes finished Guevara off with several moves towards the end, including a Pedigree and a few Cross Rhodes finishers. Rhodes and Guevara were both way over.

