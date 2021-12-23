wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for the special Christmas Day episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission. Jungle Boy got a loud pop here.
* Hook defeated Bear Bronson by submission. Hook also received a massive pop from the crowd.
* Kris Statlander defeated Leyla Hirsch by submission.
* Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara to become the new AEW TNT Champion. Rhodes finished Guevara off with several moves towards the end, including a Pedigree and a few Cross Rhodes finishers. Rhodes and Guevara were both way over.
