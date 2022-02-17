wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

February 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches after Dynamite to air on this week’s AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Adam Cole defeated 10
* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dante Martin
* 5 Minute Rookie Challenge: Serena Deeb defeated a local talent
* Jay White defeated Trent Beretta

