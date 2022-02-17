wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
February 16, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches after Dynamite to air on this week’s AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Adam Cole defeated 10
* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dante Martin
* 5 Minute Rookie Challenge: Serena Deeb defeated a local talent
* Jay White defeated Trent Beretta
