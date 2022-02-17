Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after Dynamite to air on this week’s AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Adam Cole defeated 10

* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dante Martin

* 5 Minute Rookie Challenge: Serena Deeb defeated a local talent

* Jay White defeated Trent Beretta