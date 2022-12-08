Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Jon Moxley def. Konosuke Takeshita. Hangman Page came out after the match and confronted Moxley, saying that AEW won’t clear him and then attacking Moxley with the microphone. They then brawled around the ringside area until Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta tried to break it up. Page ended up going down after being shoved into a steel ring post and had to be helped up.

* Regina Di WAVE Championship Match: Hikaru Shida defeated The Bunny

* W. Morrisey and Lee Moriarty defeated Izzy James and Clayton Bloodstone

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy defeated NXT UK alumnus Trent Seven