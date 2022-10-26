wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Dory Funk Jr. was in attendance at the show.
* Stacks def. Tank Ledger
* Thea Hail def. Jakara Jackson. Duke Hudson came out and waved the Chase U flag during the match and he got in the ring with Thea and Andre Chase after the match.
* Brooks Jensen def. Trick Williams