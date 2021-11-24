wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
November 23, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of 205 Live. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* Solo Sikoa defeated Andre Chase
* Amari Miller defeated Erica Yan
* Elektra Lopez (with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) defeated Valentina Feroz
