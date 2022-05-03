wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
May 2, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Commander Azeez defeated T-BAR
* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Apollo Crews
