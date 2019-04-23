wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
April 22, 2019
– WWE taped matches in Des Moines, Iowa before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Dana Brooke defeated Ruby Riott.
* EC3 defeated No Way Jose.
