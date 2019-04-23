wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

April 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches in Des Moines, Iowa before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Dana Brooke defeated Ruby Riott.

* EC3 defeated No Way Jose.

