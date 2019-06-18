wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

June 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Raw in Los Angeles on Monday for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Sarah Logan and Dana Brooke fought to a no contest. Brooke was injured after Logan his her with a flying knee and was busted open. The referee threw up the “X” and stopped the match.

* Robert Roode defeated Cedric Alexander.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading