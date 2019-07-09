wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

July 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches in Newark before Raw, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Natalya defeated Tamina Snuka.

* Robert Roode defeated Heath Slater.

