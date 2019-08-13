wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
August 12, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Lacey Evans defeated Dana Brooke.
* EC3 and Cesaro defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.
