Spoilers From Monday’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

Impact Wrestling taped content for their upcoming episodes on Monday night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:

Before the Impact:

* Black Taurus (w/Crazzy Steve) defeated Andrew Everett

* Rich Swann defeated Raj Singh (/Shera) in a non-title match. Brian Myers attacked Swann after and wanted a rematch for the title at Against All Odds.

June 23 Impact

* Honor No More cut a promo denying Honor No More lost, implying that Scott D’Amore set the whole thing up at the end. They ran down D’Amore until America’s Most Wanted came out and traded words, with the Good Brothers eventually coming out. It turned into a brawl and the Briscoes made the save.

* Mia Yim defeated Chelsea Green (w/Deonna Purrazzo)

* Bhupinder Gujjar and Shark Boy defeated Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice. They were all attacked by Joe Doering and Cody Deaner after and Josh Alexander was called out. Doering was set up as Alexander’s opponent for Against All Odds.

* Non-Title Match: Josh Alexander defeated Cody Deaner

* Sami Callihan defeated Jack Price. Moose attacked Callihan after the match.

* Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett (w/Maria) defeated The Briscoes and James Storn. After the match, Honor No More beat up Storm and the Briscoes and brutalized Mark Briscoe’s ankle.

June 30 Impact

* X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Trey Miguel defeated Chris Bey, Laredo Kid, and Steve Maclin

* Giselle Shaw defeated Rosemary. The Influence distracted Rosemary for the win and afterward they attacked Rosemary, suggesting Shaw joined the group.

* Non-Title Match: Jordynne Grace defeated Savannah Evans (w/Tasha Steelz)

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers (w/James Storm) defeated Vincent and PCO (w/Matt Taven, Kenny King, Mike Bennett, and Maria). Honor No More attacked after the match, Chris Storm and Heath made the save. Matt Taven got left in the ring with the babyfaces and got hit with a superkick.

* Ace Austin (w/Chris Bey) defeated Alex Zayne

* Chris Sabin (w/Alex Shelley) defeated Frankie Kazarian.

Post-show, Sabin and Kazarian brought Brian Hebner down and revealed it was Hebner’s last night with Impact. Earl and the rest of the roster came down and sent him off, with Kazarian giving a speech praising the company’s importance to him and praising Sabin. Brian Hebner talked about how much Impact meant to him, then D’Amore thanked everyone for coming to the show.