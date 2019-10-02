wrestling / News

Spoilers From Night Two of NWA Power Tapings

October 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The NWA had the second night of their tapings for their NWA Power TV series on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia. The results were, per Fightful:

* The Dawsons (Zane & Dave Dawson) def. Enhancement Talent

* Thunder Rosa def. Ashley Vox. Rosa continues to attack after the match until Marti Belle makes the save. Allysin Kay comes out and confronts Belle. Rosa attacks Kay, Belle joins in.

* 2 Out Of 3 Falls: Ricky Starks def. Aron Stevens

* NWA National Championship: Colt Cabana def. James Storm (c) to become the new champion.

* Eddie Kingston & Homicide def. The Dawsons

* Trevor Murdoch def. Caleb Konley

* Aron Stevens quits the promotion.

* Marti Belle & Thunder Rosa def. Crystal Rose & Brooklyn Creed

* Ricky Starks interrupts an interview with Colt Cabana.

* The Question Mark def. Dan Parker

* NWA Tag Team Championships: The Wildcards (Royce Isaacs & Thomas Latimer) def. Kingston & Homicide

* Thunder Rosa & Marti Belle def. Ashley Vox & Allysin Kay. Melina causes a distraction.

* Nick Aldis def. Trevor Murdoch

* Ricky Starks vs. The Question Mark goes to a no contest with Aron Stevens interferes.

* A confrontation between Mr. Anderson and Eli Drake.

* Aron Stevens & The Question Mark def. Ricky Starks & Colt Cabana

* NWA Tag Team Championships: The Rock N Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) def. The Wildcards (c) to become the new champions.

* Allysin Kay is attacked by Melina, Thunder Rose, and Marti Belle.

* Aron Stevens def. Ricky Starks. The Question Mark helped Stevens win.

* NWA World Title Number One Contender Match: James Storm def. Mr. Anderson and Eli Darke

