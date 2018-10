– WWE has more names set for this month’s WWE Evolution PPV, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Ric Flair is scheduled to be at the PPV next week along with Tegan Nox, Taynara Conti, Xia Li, Shadia Bseio and Kavita Devi.

The PPV takes place on October 28th in Long Island, New York and will air live on the WWE Network.