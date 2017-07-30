Spoilers From ROH TV Tapings

– Here are the spoilers from Sunday night’s ROH TV tapings per WZ:

The stars of Ring of Honor were in Concord, North Carolina this weekend for a packed television taping that will begin airing on ROH TV next week. The next set of television tapings will be held on August 26th in Atlanta, Georgia leading to ROH Death Before Dishonor live on pay-per-view September 22nd.

Episode #1

– Kazarian came out to kick off the show and cut a heel promo blaming the fans for Christopher Daniels losing the ROH World Championship to Cody Rhodes. It’s now their mission to ruin everything the fans love about Ring of Honor.

1. Punishment Martinez def. Flip Gordon

2. Rhett Titus def. Cheeseburger

3. Kushida (c) and Kenny King fought to a no contest in a match for the ROH World TV Championship after interference from Bullet Club members Marty Scurll and Hangman Page.

4. Kushida & Kenny King def. Marty Scurll & Hangman Page

Episode #2

1. Trent & Chuck Taylor def. Coast 2 Coast

2. Jay Briscoe def. Matt Taven by DQ when The Kingdom attacked Briscoe.

3. Dalton Castle & The Boys (c) def. Colt Cabana & The Tempura Boyz to retain the ROH World 6-Man Championships

Episode #3

1. War Machine def. Jay White & Jonathan Gresham

2. Josh Woods def. Shane Taylor

3. The Young Bucks (c) and Motor City Machine Guns fought to a no contest after Daniels and Kazarian attacked both teams.

Episode #4

1. Jay Lethal def. Beer City Bruiser in a No DQ Match

2. Will Ferrara def. an unknown wrestler in a squash match, then was challenged by Cheeseburger.

3. Cody Rhodes & Hangman Page vs. Bully Ray & Mark Briscoe ended when the Kingdom came out to attack Briscoe and Bully Ray, until Jay Briscoe came out to even the odds. They all put TK O’Ryan through a table.