Square Enix Sound Designer Discusses Composing Kenny Omega’s New Theme Song
Square Enix’s Masayoshi Soken composed Kenny Omega’s new theme song and he recently discussed putting the track together. Omega debuted the song at Wrestle Dynasty and Soken, who is a sound designer for the video game company, spoke with ESPN about composing the song. You can see highlights below:
On the approach he took for the song: “Who wouldn’t feel that excitement burning deep within their hearts, hearing that our Kenny Omega was going to return in the new year?! I put that [burning excitement] directly into my music. It would make me so happy if I could take part in sharing Kenny’s life as a wrestler as well as his future with his fans alongside this music.”
On the importance of theme music: “There’s a story behind each wrestler, regardless of whether they win or lose, and there is a story before and after their matches. In the ring, you see a magnificent battle, but in order for them to make it spectacular, they work incredibly hard behind the scenes, unseen by us. The more I research those different backgrounds, [the more] I am amazed at professional wrestlers. At the same time, just taking a look at one of their matches ringside with that knowledge in mind, the appeal is explosive, and something I cannot describe in words just bursts out.”