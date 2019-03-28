More Details On Stacey Ervin Jr’s Concussion Scare And Decision To Leave WWE

It was reported last week that NXT wrestler Stacey Ervin Jr had asked for his release from WWE after suffering a concussion scare, but was taking some time to think about it before making a final decision. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that the official story is that Ervin is simply on hiatus while he decides what he wants to do and is still under contract to WWE. However, it is believed that he is most likely done with pro wrestling entirely, even though he has not “made that decision 100 percent.”

The concussion scare happened when Ervin was dropped on his head by Montez Ford in a match on January 30. He wasn’t cleared to return until March 1. He then worked four matches early this month but hasn’t had a match since March 8, when he wrestled Daniel Vidot. He made the decision that this wasn’t what he wanted to do when he began to experience concussion symptoms.