STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom Results

STARDOM held their All Star Grand Queendom 2024 event today at the Yokohama Buntai in Yokohama, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Momo Kohgo def. Ranna Yagami

* Cosmic Angels (Yuna Mizumori & Aya Sakura) def. Lady C & Rian

* Future of Stardom Championship: Rina (c) def. Sayaka Kurara

* God’s Eye (Syuri, Konami & Ami Sohrei) def. EXV (Xena, Waka Tsukiyama & HANAKO)

* High-Speed Championship: Saya Kamitani def. Saki Kashima (c), Saya Iida, and Fukigen Death to win the title.

* Mina Shirakawa def. Natsuko Tora via disqualification. Thekla attacked Shirakawa and joined Oedo Tai.

* Aja Kong & Kaoru Ito def. meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi)

* Goddesses of Stardom Championship: CRAZY STAR (Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira) (c) def. FWC (Hazuki & Koguma), 02Line (AZM & Miyu Amasaki), and Starlight Kid & Ruaka. FWC then challenged CRAZY STAR to a future title match. Oedo Tai turned on Starlight Kid before Tam Nakano saved.

* IWGP Women’s Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) def. Sareee. Iwatani was challenged by Tsukasa Fujimoto

* Wonder of Stardom Championship: Saori Anou (c) def. Hanan. Ami Sohrei and Natsupoi both challenged Anou, and will face each other in a #1 contender match.

* World of Stardom Championship: Maika (c) def. Momo Watanabe 2-1 in a Three-Stage, Best 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Watanabe won the first fall, a singles match. Maika then won two straight falls, a Hardcore Match and a Last Woman Standing match.