STARDOM Nagoya Big Winter Results: Suzu Suzuki Gets World of STARDOM Title Shot

STARDOM held their event Nagoya Big Winter earlier today with the WORLD of STARDOM title match now set for Stardom Dream Queendom 2023. Suzu Suzuki qualified for the match by beating Hazuki, so she will now face Maika for the vacant title. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Miyu Amasaki & HANAKO def. Mina Shirakawa & Yuzuki

* Mai Sakurai def. Ruaka

* Cosmic Angels (Saori Anou & Yuna Mizumori) def. wing*gori (Hanan & Saya Iida)

* High-Speed Championship: Mei Seira (c) def. Thekla

* Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid) def. God’s Eye (MIRAI, Syuri & Ami Sourei). Saori Anou then challenged MIRAI to a rematch for the Wonder of Stardom Championship.

* Nanae Takahashi def. Scandinavian Hurricane in a UWF Rules Match

* STRONG Women’s Championship: Giulia (c) def. AZM

* Goddess of Stardom Championship: AphroditE (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) def. Divine Kingdom (Maika & Megan Bayne) to become the new champions. Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe challenged them for the Goddess of Stardom Championship

* World of Stardom Championship Contender Certificate: Suzu Suzuki def. Hazuki