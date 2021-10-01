wrestling / News
STARDOM Reportedly Made A Profit This Year
October 1, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that according to the latest Bushiroad annual report, STARDOM actually made a profit this past year. Bushiroad is the parent company for both STARDOM and NJPW.
Most wrestling companies did not make a profit last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, other than WWE. AEW President Tony Khan had said the company would have, due to running all of their events in one venue for most of 2020, but put eight figures into their upcoming console video game.
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Bella Says Doctors Have Said She’s Retired ‘For Life’
- JBL on Past Bullying Allegations, Says He Never Meant Any ‘Malicious Intent’ Toward Mauro Ranallo
- CM Punk, Nyla Rose and Others React to Arn Anderson’s AEW Dynamite Promo, New Shirt Released For It
- Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Evan Husney on Fulfilling Ambitions of Season 3, No Word Yet on Season 4, This Season’s Most Emotional Story