STARDOM Reportedly Made A Profit This Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that according to the latest Bushiroad annual report, STARDOM actually made a profit this past year. Bushiroad is the parent company for both STARDOM and NJPW.

Most wrestling companies did not make a profit last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, other than WWE. AEW President Tony Khan had said the company would have, due to running all of their events in one venue for most of 2020, but put eight figures into their upcoming console video game.