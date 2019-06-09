Statue For AWA Legend The Crusher Revealed Today In Milwaukee

PWInsider reports that a statue for AWA legend The Crusher was unveiled today at the corner of 11th and Milwaukee in South Milwaukee as part of the Crusherfest Weekend. You can see a photo of the statue below. Crusherfest included live wrestling, a polka band, wrestling legends and more.

Reggie “The Crusher” Lisowki passed away in 2005 at the age of 79 years old. He was known as “The Wrestler That Made Milwaukee Famous”. He was inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2005.