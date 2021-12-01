Stephanie McMahon Confirms Vince McMahon Docuseries Will Release In 2022

Stephanie McMahon recently provided an update on Netflix’s upcoming docuseries on Vince McMahon and more. McMahon was at an event for March of Dimes and was asked by Adam’s Apple about a host of topics including Ronda Rousey’s potential return and more. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On the Vince McMahon docuseries: “It’s scheduled to release next year in 2022. The timing is still TBD. I am equal parts excited and really nervous. I don’t know what it’s going to say, but it’s going to capture his life and his story, which so richly deserves to be told.”

On Ronda Rousey potentially returning: “There is no official update on her return, but she is always welcome to come back, as long as she stays away from me.”

On Gable Steveson’s WWE status: “He’s still in school. When he’s done with school, hopefully he’s going to be part of the full-time roster. We have more announcements on the NIL program that will be talked about soon.”