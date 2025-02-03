In an interview with The Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Stephanie McMahon spoke about how much content WWE produces and the challenge of keeping everyone involved happy. McMahon returned to WWE TV at the Royal Rumble, welcoming fans to the show.

She said: “I don’t think it’s possible to keep everybody happy, ever, in any capacity. You’re always going to have some people happy and some people who aren’t, but the amount of content being produced is at a record level. We have such an incredibly talented team. Our production team, being led by Lee Fitting, all of the talent. Everybody is willing to shoot content. Everybody wants to shoot content. We have more programs and shows now than we ever had before.”