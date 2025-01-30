– PWInsider reports that during a WWE Town Hall this week, WWE President Nick Khan announced that former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon back in WWE with a new project. Stephanie McMahon announced the project today while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show.

The new project is titled, Stephanie’s Places, which is slated to debut on ESPN+ later this March. The series will feature McMahon on a quest to hear stories behind the biggest Superstars in WWE history. You can view the newly released trailer below.

The trailer features McMahon traveling the country and speaking to such superstars as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Roman Reigns, and Charlotte Flair. The official synopsis also mentions Rhea Ripley appearing in the series.

The show is similar to Pyeton’s Places, with NFL legend Peyton Manning chatting with other NFL stars. PWInsider also reports that McMahon filmed material with WWE Undisputed Cody Rhodes for the show as well.