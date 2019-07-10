Stephanie McMahon Producing Unscripted WWE Series Fight Like a Girl for Quibi

– Deadline reports that WWE and Quibi have announced via press release that they are partnering up to produce a new series, Fight Like a Girl. The show will feature WWE’s Stephanie McMahon pairing up a female WWE Superstar with a “a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back.”

The series will be shot at the WWE Performance Center and feature a transformation as the women in the show seek to “change their lives forever.” The WWE Superstars will draw from their own personal experiences to help their trainees overcome obstacles to become stronger, tougher and live healthier lives.

The show will be produced by WWE Studios and independent studio Critical Content (Catfish). It will be executive produced by Stephanie McMahon, Susan Levison, Ben Zierten and Richard Lowell for WWE Studios, and Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer for Critical Content.

The show will be available via the Quibi mobile-first technology platform.