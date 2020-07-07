WWE News: Update on A&E Steve Austin Documentary, Curt Hawkins Unboxes WWE Playset, WWE 2K Battlegrounds Teases Announcement

– PWInsider reports that production started today on the upcoming A&E documentary on Steve Austin with hopes of airing it in December. A&E has also announced plans for documentaries on Roddy Piper, Shawn Michaels, and Booker T.

– Curt Hawkins enlists the help of his daughter McKenzie to unbox this brand new WWE Wrekkin’ Slambulance Playset.

– WWE 2K Battlegrounds is hyping new information on the game tomorrow, using game models of The Fiend Bray Wyatt, The Undertaker, and Andre The Giant to count down to tomorrow.

3 Days til our next big info drop. Any guesses? #WWEBattlegrounds pic.twitter.com/pbaOCHGmKZ — WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) July 5, 2020