Steve Austin Pays Tribute To the Late Hulk Hogan

Steve Austin is the latest wrestling star to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan after the WWE Hall of Famer’s passing. As noted, Hogan passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 71. Austin posted to his Instagram to comment on Hogan, writing:

“Hulk Hogan was born to be a Professional Wrestler. Larger than life. Charisma for days. He was in a stratosphere all on his own. His contributions are immense. His influence will be forever. Hulkamania lives on. My condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Austin and Hogan only ever shared the ring for a match once, in a three-on-two handicap match with the nWo taking on Austin and The Rock on the March 11th, 2002 episode of WWE Raw. They did appear in segments together, including at WrestleMania XXX.