411’s Steve Austin Show Report: Hulk Hogan On Match With Austin Never Happening, His Relationship With Andre the Giant, More

-I’ve never been one to listen to podcasts, but this is “STONE COLD” STEVE AUSTIN and “THE IMMORTAL” HULK HOGAN shooting the breeze with each other. I know some are already crushing Hogan for some of the stories and calling him a liar. To me some people just hate Hogan no matter what he will say and take every chance to take shots at him. To be fair, I am on the other side of that spectrum as my earliest memories of watching wrestling as a child were all about Hulk Hogan and he has been my favorite wrestler for my 38 plus years on this earth. I can listen to his stories all day, and if he stretches the truth, he isn’t the first pro-wrestler to do so.

-The podcast runs 2:06:59, and the Hogan interview takes up most of the run time, but there is a brief introduction and closing with Austin to set things up and recap.

-Austin starts off by welcoming us to the show and talks about just getting back from Tampa and RAW Reunion. He plugs an upcoming phone call that will be happening with Ric Flair. Next he talks about doing RAW reunion and how it dawned on him that he would be in Hogan’s next of the woods. Since he was flying to Tampa on the WWE’s dime, he figured why not go a few days early to shoot the breeze with Hulk Hogan. He mentions they talked about everything under the sun and then Hogan was going to take him back to his hotel. Hogan asked if he was hungry and they went to a sushi place. Austin talks about riding in Hogan’s challenger and how bad ass of a car it is. He finishes by saying he isn’t a guy to pick a Mt Rushmore of wrestling, but says Hogan has to be on there along with guys like Flair, Andre, Bruno and Taker. He name drops Meltzer and says he should have asked him about his Mt Rushmore. He calls Hogan one of the biggest box office draws ever and possibly the most famous wrestler ever. He sets up some of things they will discuss during the interview and talks about how people assume there was heat between the two of them. Austin called Hogan a few years back to squash that beef. Austin says you can’t cover Hogan’s career in just 90 minutes, so there is going to be a Part II one day. Austin hates to brag about himself, but this is two of the biggest stars ever in the business talking wrestling in Hogan’s house while drinking lite beer.

The interview starts proper after Austin does a commercial for a gambling site. Have to pay those bills! He also plugs his new USA show, starting August 12, that will air right after Monday Night RAW.

-Hogan thanks Austin for coming as they briefly talk about the living in LA vs living in Florida. Austin says they have been talking for two hours already without recording and he isn’t sure where to start, so he asks Hogan how is feeling today after all the years in the business. Hogan has to set it up with a woe is me story as he talks about having each knee scoped 4 times, and then replaced. He’s also had both hips replaced and he wrestled the Rock just after those surgeries. They wanted to do back surgery and he was hoping to have the surgery Shawn Michaels had to keep wrestling, but one surgery turned into six of them. Overall he is doing okay, but can never wrestle again. He will be 66 years old in a few weeks and still does lift light weights, but the main thing causing him issues today is arthritis. His parents had crippling arthritis in their hands. He says it takes him a few hours to get loose during the day and get the blood flowing.

-Austin asks what the arthritis feels like as he is looking down the road and wondering if he will be facing the same thing. Austin goes over his list of injuries and shoulders, and it’s crazy what these two, and damn near every wrestler, has had to go through. It’s part of the reason why I can’t trash or hate wrestlers like some do. Hogan says the arthritis is everywhere and is a constant pain. He is using CBD oil, some pain meds, glucosamine, and getting stem cell therapy.

-Austin asks about the stem cell stuff and Hogan says he first went to Mexico and nearly died on the table. He was fine the first time and when he went for the second treatment, something went wrong. It felt like elephants were sitting on his chest and they found out later they soaked the stem cells in DMSO so they wouldn’t crystalize and Hogan is allergic to DMSO. A quick search and DMSO is used as an anti-inflammatory that is applied on the skin. It also apparently smells when on the skin like garlic. Hogan went to Mexico a few other times and after he got conjunctivitis due to the water down there, he stopped and found a place in Tampa to do the treatment. Austin asks if the treatment is helping and Hogan says it does, but it doesn’t last long. He says it costs around $8000 for the treatments, but it wears off quickly.

-Austin asks Hogan how found out he was allergic with DMSO, and mentions how when he was coming up the boys would use DMSO on their joints while crushing up aspirin with it. Hogan says he never used, but knows about it. He mentions Butch of the Bushwhackers used it and smelled of it. He didn’t use DMSO, but was using pain pills. He talks about how people will think it was the steroids or the night after night of dropping the big leg, but he has scoliosis, and his spine has an S curve. That’s why if you notice him doing a double bicep pose, he is standing to the side and not straight up.

-Austin talks a bit about Hogan’s background of being a musician and going to college. He mentions Hogan is a bigger guy and had a different style than him, but were the injuries and physical abuse worth it. Hogan says yes and Austin agrees with him. I’m not shocked by that answer from either of them. Hogan says he loves the business and says he is the biggest mark you will ever see. When he first started he was told by Matsuda that real wrestlers don’t wear knee pads. After 2 years of being tortured by Brian Blair and a few other guys, he had to get knee pads because he had already blown his knees out a few times. He was told by all the old guys about the bumping and it was all true and talks about the stupid stuff in Japan with bumps on the concrete. Taking clotheslines from Hansen and he feels every bit of it today.

-Austin puts over how quick on his feet Hogan was for a big guy and that in his early days he had some decent wrestling skill. That wasn’t his style as he was a big man, but he could do some of those things. Hogan takes us back as he went to school with Mike Graham. He had heat with Graham apparently because Hogan didn’t want to play football (In Texas, PA, Ohio, and Florida, high school football is big time and I can see getting heat for being Hogan’s size and not playing). Hogan talks about Matsuda breaking his leg as a way to test him as he was going around telling people he was going to be a big star. Hogan talks about his brother being a tough guy biker and he kind of always lived in his shadow, so his dad was angry when Hogan let them break him leg without standing up for himself. He healed from the leg injury, cut his hair, and went back to Matsuda. By coming back he earned some respect and they let him train. He was taught the ropes and learned some holds from Gordon Nelson, The Briscoes and Pat Patterson. When he wrestled in the south he was taught not to sell and not to go off his feet as he was the biggest guy in the territory. This carried over when he went to the AWA as the Gagnes didn’t want him going off his feet. In Japan he had a blast as he was able to wrestle more and take bumps because nobody spoke English and you just went out and worked in the ring.

-Austin puts over Hogan’s ability to talk and the charisma, but what stood out to him was Hogan’s ability to sell. You could see the story on Hogan’s face as he was getting beat down. That was amazing to him considering how Hogan was usually the biggest guy in the territories outside of Andre. Hogan says he subconsciously picked it up from watching Dusty Rhodes. He would see Dusty take a chop to the throat and hit the ground like a ton of bricks and the fans would lose it. He soon realized he wanted to sell like Dusty, but look like Billy Graham. That’s actually pretty smart.

-Hogan stumbled around working for the Fullers and quit because of the money and worked on the docks. He then had a decent run with Lawler in Memphis, but quit and went back to the docks. In 1978 he went to New York with Vince Sr and was a heel before he was fired for doing Rocky. Austin jumps on that as he talks about being a wrestling fan his whole life and remembers how cool it was seeing Hogan in Rocky III as Thunderlips. He asks why Vince Sr was against it and Hogan says it was a different time as the philosophy was that wrestlers were wrestlers and didn’t do TV shows or movies like is done today.

-Hogan then went to Japan and hung out there as he had a girlfriend and had a blast. He sent pictures to Verne and the AWA where things were supposed to be great as they flew people on a plane 4 days a week. That blew his mind as he was used to driving in a car full of Samoans. He sent the pictures and he thought he was going to be a heel, but the fans were cheering for him to beat Jesse’s ass (I assume Ventura). Hulk does kind of contradict himself here as he credits Verne and Greg for telling him that when he is down he needs to sell like crazy to tell the story. It is possible though they wanted him to wrestle like a big man and never leave his feet, but on the few times when he did, then he needed to sell like a champ. He credits the 3 years in Minnesota for his learning the art of selling and how he has to sell with his head up so the fans can see the story on his face.

-Austin goes back to Florida and asks Hogan about Eddie Graham, as he heard he was a genius. Hogan says looking back on it, he credits Eddie with some genius finishes. He calls Graham a tough SOB and the Stone Cold of his day. He talks about not being smart to the business and believing it was a shoot at first. Back to Graham and his finishes as he calls him a genius. He got a call from Matsuda that Graham wanted to work out with him, and Hogan was scared to death. It was one thing for Matsuda to beat on him, but Graham had this reputation. He cried during the workout as he thought it was a shoot and even during his first match he thought it was a shoot and the boys had fun laughing at him.

-Austin goes back to selling and talks about learning how to sell from Tojo Yamamoto. Tojo told Austin to grab his ear and he sold it so well that Austin thought he was really hurting the guy. That’s when a light bulb went off for him about the art of selling.

-Austin now wants to talk about Hogan leaving the AWA. Hogan calls Minnesota the funniest time of his life as he was single and lived in a building next to the Met Center where all the stewardesses lived. When he came in he was going to be a heel, but The Crusher left and he says he stumbled into his spot. He had a 6 man match in Rosemont (and makes sure to mention it was sold out and Austin laughs about it), and before the match Steve Taylor (a WWE photographer) told him to call Vince. He thought it was Vince Sr and said he was already fired from there, but Taylor told him that Vince Jr was in charge now. Hogan made the call and Vince wanted him to fly to NY, and Hogan said he can’t do that as he didn’t want anyone to see them together. Austin understands that as it would look bad and Verne would kill him. Vince agreed to fly to Minnesota and Hogan had Linda (his fiance) pick him up. He told Linda to look for a guy with a loud suit with big shoulder pads. Nice! That gets a laugh out of Austin. They met and had a handshake agreement with the idea that Hogan was going to be the centerpiece of Vince going National and then Worldwide. Hogan knew that Vince would be up in the offices while he would be invading enemy ground where Harley Race and Bill Watts were king. As an aside, RIP to Harley Race, and it’s cool that even Hogan knew that messing with guys like Harley and Watts during the expansion was tough, but he says he knew what he was signing up for with Vince.

-Back to him leaving as he talks about how he dodged the bullet as Verne was pushing for him to date his daughter (who eventually married Larry Zbysko). Hogan says she had a beautiful body, but looked like Greg in the face. He calls her a great girl and laughs that he is going to get heat for that. Verne had him booked in cage matches with Bockwinkel around the horn, but Hogan was gone. He made sure Dave Shultz was coming along though.

-He did a few TV appearances in the WWF with Backlund before the Garden show and then things took a turn. Backlund thought he should get the title back from Sheik because he didn’t think a non athlete should be champion. Vince Sr told Hogan that maybe they should wait a bit before making him champion, and Hogan told him respectfully that wasn’t the deal he made with his son. He had just burned a huge bridge in Minnesota, but he would go out and put Sheik over and the return to Minnesota to repair the bridge he burned. Vince Jr told everyone they needed to talk and he convinced his dad to continue with the plan. Hogan talks about the story of Verne offering Sheik $100,000 to break Hogan’s leg. Austin asks if that was a shoot and Hogan says it was. Koz trained with Verne when he came in the business, but he did the job Mr McMahon wanted him to do. Hogan does a decent Sheik impression here.

-Austin wants to talk about Hogan’s relationship with Dr D. David Schultz. Austin didn’t get to see Schultz work, but realized later they had a lot in common. Hogan puts over that Schultz and Austin were so alike with their characters that it’s not funny. Hogan says their relationship started during one of the times he quit pro-wrestling. He helped run a bar called The Anchor Club and helped run a gym. He was old school and wouldn’t allow women in the gym which he says was bad move and Austin agrees. Things were great, but Jimmy Carter shut down the space business and that killed the bar and gym. Hogan decided to call Billy Graham to get back into wrestling and told him that he had been training and his arms were bigger than his now. Graham got Hogan booked on a show and he accidentally walked into the heel locker room where David Schultz was that night. Hogan was still raw at the time and could only do the Austin Idol strong man stuff, but he learned that a lot of guys lived in a building not far away. Hogan decided to stay, but didn’t have a place to live so slept in his car. Schultz told him to get out of the car and let him sleep on the floor of the room he had with The Honky Tonk Man. They were friends ever since.

-Austin asks about Hogan’s deal with Vince without getting into numbers. Hogan says he had the first guaranteed contract as his deal in 1983 was for 10 years with a guaranteed amount. He says he is a giant mark and the idea of working in MSG and being the WWF Champion had him geeking out. It was a moment that he had been building to and knew he was ready. He told Linda he just wanted 1 year in the WWF and soon realized he couldn’t leave. He talks about how nobody played music in the WWF when he came back (Austin says “correct”) and he came out playing “Eye of the Tiger.” So many people have taken credit for using entrance music first that I won’t even blame Hogan for adding his name to the list. Austin talks about how great it was seeing guys come out to music and credits Hayes as being the first in the south. Hogan talks about the fall out from Verne over t-shirts that were being sold. Verne told Hogan he wasn’t getting a cut of the shirts and that lead to a big time issue that was egged on by Schultz. So when he got to the WWE, again, nobody was really selling merchandise, so he mentioned to Vince they can do t-shirts. Austin seems shocked that hadn’t jumped on the merchandise bandwagon yet.

-Austin talks about how Hogan has always been a businessman and wanted to be an accountant while in college. He credits Hogan for being one of the first to use lawyers when working out deals in pro-wrestling. Hogan says it was because there was so much stuff coming at him so fast with contracts, movies, merchandise, etc that he just needed help going through all of it. Austin says it was a necessary thing as he remembers JR, Vince, and Prichard pitching a deal to him in a small room without having anyone represent him. Austin says it’s great to ride down the road and have a 6 pack with the boys and that they will say they will do this for free, but the goal is to make money. Again, this shows how smart both of these men are as they figured out this is a business at the end of the day. Hogan just wanted shirts and didn’t even think about things like video games, but is amazed how it all exploded after that MSG match with Sheik.

-We’re back and Austin wants to talk about WrestleMania as nobody had ever done anything like that before. Hogan talks about Vince pitching the idea of something like Mania about a year into his run. He credits Vince for putting his house and everything he owned on the line for the show. Hogan says the idea for the match was Dr D’s. David was supposed to be in Mr Wonderful’s spot, but blew it when he rolled out of the ring and bitch slapped Mr. T at a show in LA. That kind of goes with the rumor that it was the Mr T ordeal instead of the Stossek blowup that got Schultz fired.

-Austin asks Hogan about his relationship with Vince Jr. Hogan says it has always been weird and things only went a bit sideways when either he would get a big head or Vince would get a big head. Hogan knew Vince in the late 70s when he was an announcer and Vince liked to party with the boys. When he came back in 1983 they became close in a short amount of time. He had massive respect for Vince because he loved the business more than he did and there were times he wouldn’t go home as he would stay and train in the gym with Vince.

-Austin wants to know how long it took for things to catch fire when Hogan came to New York. He puts over Hogan being able to draw stadium shows back in the day before it’s become a yearly thing now. Austin asks the question in such a long winded way that he apologizes and tells Hogan he is “the shits at this.” Austin is amazing as he knows he is awkward at times, but the man loves talking wrestling so it works. Hogan says it was instantly as for whatever reason everything had built to that moment. He talks about selling out Shea Stadium with Andre and mentions Bruno and Larry as well. He says he did big numbers with Andre and gives Andre all the credit for how over he was. When he came back in 1983 it was like the fans were waiting for him and were ready for something new after 5 years of Backlund. Hogan says his memory isn’t great, but things were sold out everywhere they went. Some of the boys called him The Golden Goose. Hogan says he had a habit of being late, but always made the towns other than one show where they were fogged in at the airport.

-Next Austin wants to know the differences in working with Andre at Shea vs later at Mania III. Hogan says the main difference was they were friends at Mania III. At Shea, Andre didn’t like him and Hogan says it was because he was a mark and thought he could do what Andre could to show he was a worthy opponent. Hogan would often puke in those days when he got to the building and had to work with Andre. He got Andre’s respect when they were in Japan and he handled some of the things that happened over there. They became friends and would drink in the back and Hogan admits he would dump some of his drinks as he couldn’t keep up with Andre, but didn’t want Andre to know or he would kill him.

-We get to Mania III and Hogan tells the story of not knowing the finish and I believe Vince had admitted that he and Andre liked teasing Hogan heading into the show. Andre had a bad back and Hogan gave Vince a legal pad going over the match step by step. He knows Andre hated stuff like that as he wanted to call it in the ring, so he told Vince not to tell Andre. Then the match happens and Andre did everything Hogan had written down and Hogan mentions he did things near the ropes so that Andre could use them if needed. The only thing was Hogan had a question mark around “slam” and no finish as he didn’t know what Andre wanted to do. Andre then told Hogan to slam him and the rest was history even though Hogan wasn’t sure if Andre was going to kick out or not.

-Austin mentions he watched the match in preparing for this interview and has seen it a hundred times including when it happened live. He calls it a genius match from the start with Hogan firing up early and having Andre fall on him. It made sense for Hogan to fight from underneath. Hogan talks about the magic and says the same would have happened if the two of them had a match. Hogan says it sticks in his crawl they never had a match. That leads to Austin admitting he was in a bad place and that the match should have happened. He wishes they could have gotten in a room and hashed everything out. Steve talks about Hogan coming into WCW and for him it knocked him down a few pegs. For Austin he thought he was going to be the next Ric Flair (which now he realizes there will never be another Flair, Hogan, etc) and now he had Hogan to get past. Now he knows that when you are in the grind everything is competitive. Today he calls HBK the greatest ever in the ring, but back then he called him a high spot artist. He calls not having the match with Hogan the biggest regret of his career and mentions not doing the match with Brock is the other. He worked himself into a shoot.

-Hogan says you have to treat people on a case by case scenario. You don’t know what’s going in someone else’s shoes. He talks about the issues he was having at home during his early WCW days. He brings up how he returned for a WWE show and was going through a ton at home and apparently got heat with CM Punk for not introducing himself. Hogan says it wasn’t out of disrespect as he just didn’t see anyone in the hall and he really didn’t know CM Punk. He flew in the with RVD from LA and when he landed all he wanted to do was get him and fix things. He gets back to his 2002 return and Vince asked him to work with Rock first and Hogan did so thinking Austin was going to be next. He understands what Austin is saying as things do get in your head. He tells Austin that if it was a physical thing he would have barely touched him in the ring. Austin says it wasn’t anything physical as he could still go, but it was because he was on a different page. Hogan says Steve was also run to death at the point too and Austin says that was also part of it.

-Austin moves on to talking about The Ultimate Warrior. He remembers seeing him in Dallas and knew he was going to be something just based on the look. Austin brings up Ric Flair too and calls him the greatest of all time and Hogan agrees totally. He says he calls Flair the greatest wrestler every time they talk. Hogan puts Flair over for having the character, but also being able to wrestle like Jack Briscoe or Harley Race. He also could put everyone over and not need to win as he could roll out the ring with a bloody face and the title and still look like a star. Back to the Warrior and Austin knew he would be a star in the WWE because Vince was a body guy. Austin watched the Mania VI match and knows Warrior got lost a bit and puts over Hogan for being a ring general and getting Warrior through the match. Hogan says Warrior wanted to go home early and Hogan put him in the chin lock to calm things down. Austin continues on as he mentions Warrior has passed so he won’t speak out of turn about him and says Warrior always treated him well. Austin wants to know how it was being in the ring with Warrior and then the finish of the match as Austin thought it was genius that Hogan kicked out at 3 1/4.

-Hogan backs up a big as he talks about having the red and yellow and big tan. He had this California gimmick going even though he was from Florida. Warrior shows up wearing neon and his a 12 pack and Hogan notices that Vince is looking at Warrior more. He knows that Vince thinks Warrior is a newer, better version and Austin shoots in that it’s a new horse to ride. Vince told Hogan it was time to put Warrior over and Hogan asks what’s next and he always asked that question no matter if he was winning or losing. Vince thought they had gone far enough with the red and yellow, so Hogan apparently told Vince he should turn on Warrior after the match when he is celebrating. He says he would call himself Trip H, Hollywood Hulk Hogan, and Vince squashed it because he didn’t think Hogan could be a heel again.

-Before the match Hogan had some spots they had to hit and said what they did between didn’t matter as much. He knew Warrior was blown up quickly and he was telling Hogan they needed to go home early. Hogan told him to calm down and that Warrior was going to gorilla press him so he could kick out of his finish. That sounds bad, but Hogan had a reason which makes sense. He says Warrior hit the ropes the wrong way a few times which was normal. He had no problem putting Warrior over, but didn’t get the answer from Vince he wanted.

-Austin says he knows Hogan is good at taking care of himself and that in this business there is nothing wrong with that. Hogan says that it’s a job if everyone is doing the jobs and making the same money, but Vince paid the champion more. So for him it was a competition to be the champion as it meant you got paid more. Hogan talks about how guys would look out for themselves back in the day and some didn’t want to do the job. He looked out for the guys he worked with as they would make big money together. Hogan says the goal was that even if he pinned someone, if they would jump him after the match and get color on him, they could sell out a second time. He also told Piper that if he had jobbed for him they could have flipped the title like he did with Savage and made so much more money together. They could have traded the title so that one could go do a movie while the other carried things and then switch off. That sounds genius actually! Back to Warrior as Hogan had to take care of himself when Warrior was wanting to go home early. He had to kick out of the finish because it showed he was still Hulk Hogan and when Warrior did pin him a few minutes later it would mean more because Hogan was at his best. He talks about how he would keep selling out MSG with Savage because the finishes were always good.

-Austin thinks the crowd would have popped louder if Hogan had won, and he absolutely loves that Hogan kicked out at 3 1/4. There is a difference between getting pinned and looking like a bag of shit versus kicking just as the three counts connects. That solidified Hogan as still being the man. Hogan says that was all calculated. Hebnar was supposed to give Warrior the belt, but Hogan figured he would get over more doing it. Warrior came over to hug him and Hogan went with that. He realized all the fans were watching him as he was leaving instead of Warrior celebrating in the ring. Austin brings up that Warrior didn’t last on top and Hogan was back in the Main Event the next year. Hogan says this going to sound bad and seems reluctant to say anything, but Austin tells him it is what it is and the numbers don’t lie. Hogan says they had A, B, and C shows and guys wanted to be on his shows instead of Warrior’s because they were getting paid more. He knows talking about this is going to get him more heat. He says that like Austin the gimmick he had was over without the belt. He says that he loves being in the ring and loves the money.

-Austin wants to shoot from the hip as he just wants to get off the mic and drink beer. He asks about Randy Savage and Hogan says if he could be in love with a man, it would be Savage. He says people think Brutus is his best friend, but he knew Brutus’ sister and they would lie to Brutus about when they would hang out at the beach so they could get a few hours without him being there. Poor Brutus! Randy was his best friend and he talks about how intense Randy was and how we would call Hogan at 3 AM to talk about things. Hogan mentions only Vince would call him at that time to talk wrestling. He loved Randy and they were together every day as he lived right down from his house. He mentions he likes working loose and Randy was so intense that he would rip his hair out. He loved working with him because he was 24/7 his gimmick and loved the business so much. He mentions they had a falling out and he thanks God they made up before his passing. He misses Randy every day. Austin mentions he only met him a few times and worked one match with him in WCW. I remember that match as a kid as I was so pumped to see it happen and it’s still a match I’m disappointed we never got. Austin says he has heard stories from DDP about Savage and asks Hogan if Savage ever relaxed. Hogan says he was like that 24/7 and talks about seeing him for the first time when he came to the WWF. Vince asked Hogan if he thought they could draw money together and Hogan saw Liz and knew they could make money. He had seen Randy in Memphis and knew he could work with him, but knew getting Liz would put things over the top. I have seen some say Hogan was taking credit for Randy and Liz being together, but I take it that he saw the dynamic with Liz being the real money in their feud that just a straight up Hogan/Savage feud.

-Hogan tells a great story about a match they were working in Paris, France. The ring didn’t have steps and Liz was Hogan’s manager that night. Hogan had to pick her up to get her on the apron and Randy felt Hogan grabbed her tits when he did. So Randy is heated and cussing Hogan out in the ring and puts him a side headlock, but uses a cross face to make it snug. Hogan grabs him by the waist and threatens to dump him on his head if he didn’t let go as he told him he didn’t grab her tits. He admits they had a horrible match and had a blow up backstage. All the boys were watching and Hogan admits he isn’t a tough guy, but he grabbed a door and ripped it off the hinges. He makes sure to mention the door was old and falling to pieces anyway, but it looked good and made the boys pop. Cooler heads prevailed and they talked through and Hogan thinks the door breaking kind of broke the tension.

-Austin mentions that Hogan had a Warrior story and gives him a chance to share that. It starts with the SummerSlam issue where Warrior stuck Vince up for money and Hogan told Vince they could handle it old school and break his leg. Well, that story ended up on the Self Destruction DVD and it got Hogan involved in the Warrior’s legal suit with the WWE. From there they had issues as Warrior was posting videos about things Hogan had done and things Kevin Nash had done. It caused Warrior to get heat with the boys. At Mania XXX Warrior was being inducted in Hall of Fame and Vince told Hogan to avoid him that weekend. The plan was to fly both of them to Connecticut for a sit down and that sounds like Vince as I’m sure he wanted to make money off it. I’m guessing something similar to what they did with Shawn and Bret. Anyway, Warrior is giving his speech and takes a small shot at Hogan, which Hogan admits he was forced to sit there and take. The next night they were in the Super Dome all day and he and his son decided to ride a golf cart around the building. They rolled up and saw the Warrior and Hogan came jogging up to him. Warrior was telling him no and Hogan says he didn’t know the WWE was filming him. He told Warrior he loved him and he was sorry for anything he may have done. Warrior was reluctant as he didn’t know what he would tell his fans and Hogan said whatever he was saying wasn’t true. Warrior makes amends with Hogan and they agreed to work on things and start their friendship anew. Hogan sees Vince and knows he is going to be pissed, but he told him accidentally, on purpose ran into the Warrior and everything is cool. Then Warrior does his RAW promo and Hogan says he told Vince to get the camera off Warrior as he doesn’t look good. He is happy they made peace and he knows some people in Warrior’s family (Dana you would assume) don’t like him, but he is going by what Warrior said to him and that’s enough.

-Austin wants to talk about the Hulk-up and that if you watch it without sound it looks comical. He says the Hulk-up holds up today because Hogan was all in with it. Hogan admits to copping things from guys and piecing this together. He saw Bobo Brazil fire up from a turnbuckle shot and took that. He saw guys take a suplex and beat the other guy to their feet. He stole the ripping off the shirt from Lou Ferrigno when he was the Hulk. Makes sense! He saw Dusty wagging his finger at the heels and took that. Austin Idol cupped his hear, but it was on a small stage in Memphis so he took that. There was Beatlemania and Idol came up with Idolmania, so Hogan did Hulk-a-mania. Hogan admits it does look hokey, but the fans loved it. It took him a while to figure everything out including the “you” point. It always worked and made no sense, but the fans loved it. Austin admits that just watching Hogan go through the Hulk-up here it mesmerized him and he forgot the question he wanted to ask.

-So he asks where the big boot and leg drop came from. Hogan says nobody was using the move as guys were using Oklahoma rolls, and sunset flips. In Japan he used a running clothesline that was slightly different from Hansen’s because Hogan would hit the opposite ropes for momentum. He says the one thing he would change is his finish as he always bragged he had the largest arms in the world, but his finish didn’t use the arms. He says he should have used the sleeper to sell how powerful his arms were. He got the big boot from Andre and it just seemed natural to follow up with a leg drop. Today everyone has crazy finishes because the kids now are more imaginative and athletic.

-Austin wants to wrap things up by asking Hogan if he has any advice for those wanting to break into the business today. Austin thinks everyone gets over in a different way. Hogan calls the WWE the standard barrier and says things are different. He compares it to catching fish in the wild and each one is different and has a different story as you reel them in. He got a case of lobsters from the guy who makes the belts for the WWE and they are all similar 2 lb lobsters where you can get wild ones that are different in size. Today everyone is coming from the Performance Center and they are being trained the same and he’s not knocking it, but they aren’t getting the chance to be different. He says they are being fed their creative and mostly all their promos. For guys in his time they had to figure out how to get over before getting on the main stage and here they better figure it out on the main stage. While trying to learn on the spot they also have to find out who they are that will help them get over. Hogan puts over Kevin Owens when he saw him in NXT. He watched him grind and told Vince that he was a fan of Owens. He says he would tell the guys that if they have a gut instinct on something to do, then go out and do it and take a chance.

-Austin has one more question about the biopic they are doing on Hogan’s life with Chris Hemsworth playing the part. Bischoff pitched the idea years ago and Hogan said okay. Bischoff had contacts and it was picked up by Ron Howard’s people and they interviewed Hogan to get a script started. They offered the rights to the WWE first and they passed and things kind of went away, so Hogan thought it was done. Bischoff came back a few years later and asked Hogan if he could try again. This time Todd Phillips (Hangover fan) got involved as he is a wrestling fan and got Hemsworth to sign on to play Hogan. Apparently Hemsworth thinks this is a role that can get him an Oscar. Hogan laughs at that as he jokes he did movies like No Holds Barred and low budget movies. He thought the movie was a goof wrestling movie and then he saw Phillips’ trailer for The Joker and thinks it will be bigger than he anticipated. Someone new came in to write a new script as he thought the original one was a piece of shit. Hogan is excited about it and said they will see what happens.

-For the first time Austin says this is the last question and just wants Hogan to be able to plug his social media. Hogan says he is the worst with social media. He has a guy that runs his Instagram page, twitter page, and Facebook page. Hogan admits he doesn’t know what any of them are and that he has around 10 million people which he isn’t sure if that is good or better. He does post on twitter at times, but knows nothing of Facebook. He plugs his beach shops and is trying his hand at the bar/restaurant business as he is set to open a new one, Other than that he is a big wrestling fan and records as much as he can. Austin thanks Hogan for the interview and they agree a part II needs to happen.

-Back to Austin as he has to wrap things up. He hopes everyone enjoyed the conversation and puts over that not many people in the history could read a crowd like Hogan. He was a 6’7”, 300 lb dude in his prime and could get sympathy from the fans. He says Hogan was over at a stupid level and a gigantic star. He knows Hogan has had his ups and downs and is happy he is doing well. He says Hogan had possibly the greatest run ever, but both agree that Ric Flair is the greatest of all time.

Austin plugs his Broken Skull IPA and how things have blown up since his appearance on RAW. He calls the beer the best he ever drank as he had them iced down for 5 days before the RAW Reunion. He then plus his brand of pocket knives and says he gave one to Hogan during their conversation.

Next week he has Booker T on his podcast. He thought they were doing the show on Monday, but thinks were mixed up, so they did it during RAW Reunion.

-This was a lot to take in as this recap is nearing 10 pages. I enjoyed every minute of this show, but again, I am a massive Hogan fan. Austin was great and just hearing these two discuss the business was amazing. Go out of your way to check this show out and I’ll leave it up to everyone to make an opinion on what to believe with what Hogan had to say. I found all the stories great and if you listen any wrestler, you will find all of them stretch the truth or tell the same stories with things slightly changing with each telling. Thanks for reading!