Steve Maclin Is Looking Forward To Facing PCO At Impact Under Siege

Steve Maclin is defending his Impact World Championship against PCO at Under Siege tonight, and he’s excited for the match. Maclin spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for the latter’s Muscle Memory podcast and talked about defending the title against PCO.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Maclin said (per Fightful). “Obviously, I’ve beaten PCO before but I know he’s this walking living Frankenstein, the perfect creation that is PCO, so I know I have a challenge ahead of me but I’m looking forward to it. Especially going back up to Canada, I know Canada loves me. It’s one of those things that I’m very much so looking forward to, especially defending my title again.”

411 will have live coverage of Under Siege starting tonight at 7:30 PM ET.