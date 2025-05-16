Steve Maclin Praises The Northern Armory: ‘Two Very Talented Guys’

Steve Maclin may have his on-screen issues with the Northern Armory, but he’s a big fan of them off-screen. Maclin feuded with Eric Young and his proteges, Judas Icarus and Travis Williams, on TNA Impact as of late and he spoke about the latter two in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

“They’re two very talented young guys that have good heads on their shoulders as well,” Maclin said. “They’re a little quirky, too, and kind of odd, which I like. Josh Alexander was the one who pointed out to them when they were brought in, and he goes, ‘These two are really good. They could be like the next Motor City Machine Guns kind of style here in TNA and be a name built that way.’”

He continued, “So Judas and Travis, they’re very good and it’s just now getting the TV experience is what’s going to make them even better,”

Maclin defeated Young in a Dog Collar Match on last week’s Impact and will defend his International Championship against Matt Cardona at Under Siege next Friday.