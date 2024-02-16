Steve McMichael Hospitalized Due to Pneumonia

WCW alumnus Steve “Mongo” McMichael has been hospitalized due to a bout of pneumonia. NBC CHicago Sports Reporter Mike Berman posted to Twitter to note that McMichael’s longtime publicist sent him a statement noting that the Pro Football Hall of Famer-to-be went to the ER with suspected pneumonia.

You can see the post below. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to McMichael for a quick and full recovery.