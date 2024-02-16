wrestling / News
Steve McMichael Hospitalized Due to Pneumonia
February 15, 2024 | Posted by
WCW alumnus Steve “Mongo” McMichael has been hospitalized due to a bout of pneumonia. NBC CHicago Sports Reporter Mike Berman posted to Twitter to note that McMichael’s longtime publicist sent him a statement noting that the Pro Football Hall of Famer-to-be went to the ER with suspected pneumonia.
You can see the post below. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to McMichael for a quick and full recovery.
This was just sent to me by Steve McMichael’s longtime publicist. Praying for Mongo’s comfort. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/86gvQ4RqmM
— Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) February 15, 2024
