Sting’s Son Garrett Expecting First Child

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sting’s son Garrett Borden is expecting his first child with his wife. Garrett and Katelyn Borden both posted to Twitter to announce that they’re expecting, as you can see below.

The couple got married in June of 2018. Katelyn Borden wrestles under the ring name of Jael.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the Borden family!

