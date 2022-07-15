wrestling / News

Stipulation Announced For FTR vs. Briscoes At ROH Death Before Dishonor

July 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Death Before DIshonor Image Credit: ROH

FTR and the Briscoes had a face-to-face meeting today and now a stipulation has been announced for their upcoming match. The two teams will go at it for the ROH Tag Team Titles at Death Before Dishonor. The match will be a best two-out-of-three falls match. You can see the entire meeting below.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* Best 2 of 3 Falls for ROH Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes
* ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal
* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb

