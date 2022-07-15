Stipulation Announced For FTR vs. Briscoes At ROH Death Before Dishonor

FTR and the Briscoes had a face-to-face meeting today and now a stipulation has been announced for their upcoming match. The two teams will go at it for the ROH Tag Team Titles at Death Before Dishonor. The match will be a best two-out-of-three falls match. You can see the entire meeting below.

Next Saturday July 23, Lowell, MA @ringofhonor #DeathBeforeDishonor#ROH World Tag Team Championship

Best 2 Out Of 3 Falls#FTR vs The Briscoes

Tix https://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn, PPV @BleacherReport +cable/satellite

Watch Episode 50 of #AEWRampage, #FyterFest Night 2 on TNT at 10pm ET pic.twitter.com/sJG1ePgmgf — Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 15, 2022

Here’s the updated lineup:

* Best 2 of 3 Falls for ROH Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes

* ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal

* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb