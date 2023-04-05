Stokely Hathaway Gives Update Following HOOK Match, Says He’s At ‘42.3 Percent’

Stokely Hathaway is feeling better after his beating from HOOK, and he says he’s all the way up to “42.3%” in his recovery process. The Firm’s manager took to his Twitter account to give fans an update after HOOK took him out during a No Disqualification match, noting that he’s been changed following the match.

Hathaway wrote:

“Thank you to all my fans for the support the past two weeks. This morning, I went to the gym for the first time since my match and was able to bench 325. That means I am nearly at 42.3% and getting stronger every day. Look at God.

“If you’ve had your ass beat on national television, you know that it changes you. In your darkest times, you must find the light. I asked myself – what can I learn from this? How do I become a better man? For me, it was focusing on confidence. If I can go face-to-face with HOOK, I can do anything without fear.

“It’s a freeing experience to finally be able to go to Waffle House, look the line cook in his eyes, and tell him he fucked up my eggs without stuttering. What’s he gonna do? Beat my ass? Of course he will. It’s already happened, pal. No power for you. Live without fear.

“Sharing this message to inspire someone today.”