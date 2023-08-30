WWE News: Street Profits Appear On NXT, Creed Brothers Earn Reinstatement With Cage Match Win

The Street Profits made a trip to Tuesday nights, appearing on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins appeared in a backstage segment on Tuesday’s show with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Stacks.

During the segment, the Profits praised all three men but hinted that if they ever come back to NXT, they might be willing to take a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles. The Profits were NXT Tag Team Champions from June to August of 2019.

– Speaking of NXT tag teams, The Creed Brothers won their way back onto NXT on tonight’s show with a win over The Dyad in a steel cage. The opening match of the show saw the two teams do battle, with The Creed Brothers earning their reinstatement after the win. The Schism attempted to take Brutus out of the match early by locking the cage door before he could get in and dragging him to the back, but he eventually fought his way back to the ring and ripped the door off the cage, using it as a weapon inside the ring. Julius and Brutus ended the match with pinfalls after hitting Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler with stereo basement clotheslines.