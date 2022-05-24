wrestling / News
Stu Grayson Taking Indy Bookings Following AEW Exit
May 23, 2022 | Posted by
Stu Grayson is now a free agent following his AEW contract expiring, and he’s announced that he is taking indy bookings. Grayson posted to social media on Monday to announce that he’s looking for bookings for wrestling and meet & greets, as you can see below.
Grayson’s contract with AEW expired at the end of April after the two sides were unable to finalize a new contract.
🚨 🚨
This is my official announcement that starting today, I will start taking bookings.
If you require my services to wrestle & do meet & greet please contact me through this email
[email protected]
I'm back spread the word
— Stu Grayson (@stu_dos) May 23, 2022
