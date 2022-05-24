wrestling / News

Stu Grayson Taking Indy Bookings Following AEW Exit

May 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Evil Uno Stu Grayson Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

Stu Grayson is now a free agent following his AEW contract expiring, and he’s announced that he is taking indy bookings. Grayson posted to social media on Monday to announce that he’s looking for bookings for wrestling and meet & greets, as you can see below.

Grayson’s contract with AEW expired at the end of April after the two sides were unable to finalize a new contract.

