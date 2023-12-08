New Study Looks at Income, Education Level & Ethnicity of Wrestling Fans

Wrestlenomics has released a new study which looks at the income, education level and ethnicity of people who watched wrestling in 2023. Every show had a lower median income. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite viewers had the highest median income while Rampage had the highest percentage of at least four years in college. The national median household income was $74,580. The AEW average is $58,490 and WWE is $52,200, meaning AEW viewers earn 12% more than WWE viewers. The numbers for wresting shows are:

* AEW Dynamite: $61,500

* AEW Rampage: $59,700

* WWE Raw: $54,300

* AEW Collision: $51,200

* WWE NXT: $48,900

* WWE SmackDown: $47,900

* Women of Wrestling: $42,800

* New Japan on AXS: $41,700

* Impact on AXS: $37,600

While AEW viewers had higher education levels than other shows, it was still below the national average. That information can be found below:

* Rampage – 91% (High School Grad) – 56% (Some College) – 25% (4 Years College)

* Collision – 90% (High School Grad) – 55% (Some College) – 24% (4 Years College)

* Dynamite – 91% (High School Grad) – 55% (Some College) – 24% (4 Years College)

* Raw – 87% (High School Grad) – 49% (Some College) – 20% (4 Years College)

* WOW – 88% (High School Grad) – 52% (Some College) – 19% (4 Years College)

* NXT – 86% (High School Grad) – 46% (Some College) – 19% (4 Years College)

* SmackDown – 86% (High School Grad) – 46% (Some College) – 18% (4 Years College)

* NJPW – 87% (High School Grad) – 46% (Some College) – 10% (4 Years College)

* Impact – 90% (High School Grad) – 51% (Some College) – 8% (4 Years College)

Finally, the ethnicity breakdown is below. The general numbers for the US are 58.9% white, 19.1% Hispanic, 13.6% black and 6.3% Asian-Pacific. The latter demographic is not included in the numbers for wrestling shows.