Superstars Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee in Luke Harper Network Special

– WWE released a new sneak peek for Luke Harper: WWE The Best Of showing many WWE Superstars remembering and paying tribute to late former WWE Superstar Brodie Lee, aka Luke Harper (real name Jonathan Huber). You can view that clip below. The full episode of this special is now available on the Free Version of the WWE Network.

Brodie Lee tragically passed away last month after battling a lung illness. He was 41 years old.